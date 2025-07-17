ATP Finals will remain in Turin through 2026 but political issues threaten future editions

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The ATP Finals will remain in Turin at least through 2026, the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation announced Thursday — although political issues could affect whether the tournament stays in Italy beyond then.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi announced in November that the contract for the year-ending tournament with the Italian federation was extended for another five years through 2030 — but without specifying whether the event would remain in Turin or move to Milan and a new arena being built for ice hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Now there will be at least two more editions of the tournament in Turin: in November this year and in 2026.

“At least until 2026, the ATP Finals will be contested in Turin,” Italian federation president Angelo Binaghi said.

But Binaghi also said that a new government decree which could diminish the federation's control over organizing the tournament threatens to force the ATP to go elsewhere.

“It's upsetting that this is happening during the greatest moment in the history of Italian tennis,” Binaghi said, referring to how Jannik Sinner on Sunday became the first Italian to win a singles title at Wimbledon. “But we will do everything we can to keep the tournament here.”

The ATP Finals have been in Turin since 2021, following a 12-year run in London.

Sinner won the title last year.

