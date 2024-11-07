RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova grabbed the last semifinal spot at the WTA Finals with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff on Thursday, a result that eliminated second-ranked Iga Swiatek from the season-ending tournament.

Krejcikova completes a last-four lineup that already included top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen and Gauff.

Krejcikova won the Orange Group and will face Zheng in Friday's semifinals, while Gauff will take on Purple Group winner Sabalenka.

Swiatek earlier routed alternate Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour, but she needed Krejcikova to lose to third-ranked Gauff in order to advance from the Orange Group. Krejcikova, Gauff and Swiatek all finished at 2-1, and Swiatek was eliminated because she has a worse percentage of sets won.

Kasatkina replaced American Jessica Pegula, who withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday because of a left knee injury.

“I’m professional enough to always give 100% no matter what the stakes are," Swiatek said.

