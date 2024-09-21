SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled double duty to beat the Kudermetova sisters in back-to-back singles matches at the Korea Open on Saturday, reaching the final to face top-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

The quarterfinals and semifinals were played on the same day because rain washed out all action Friday.

Haddad Maia beat Polina Kudermetova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the last four and then got past Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4.

The third-seeded Brazilian was the 2017 runner-up in the Seoul WTA 500-level tournament.

Veronika Kudermetova, at 27 the older of the sisters, had beaten Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 to get into the semifinals.

Kasatkina advanced to the last four when 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu retired with an apparent left foot injury after losing the first set 6-1.

She then beat fourth-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 to reach Sunday's final.

