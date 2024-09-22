SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia stormed back to beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the Korea Open final on Sunday to win her first WTA tour title of the season.

It is the fourth title of the No. 3 seed’s career and caps a strong run of form by the Brazilian player who has now won 12 of her last 14 matches, a stretch that includes advancing to the final in Cleveland and the quarterfinals of the US Open.

The victory also improved Haddad Maia’s career record against Kasatkina to 3-1.

The Russian player started strongly and took just 26 minutes to secure the first set and appeared to be on track for a quick victory after breaking Haddad Maia to take a 2-0 lead in the second. But Haddad Maia stormed back to take the set.

Haddad Maia then broke Kasatkina in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead and cruised to victory in an hour and 50 minutes.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament were played on Saturday because rain washed out all action Friday.

