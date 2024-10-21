TOKYO — Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez earned first-round victories at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Monday.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Japan's Mei Yamaguchi 7-5, 6-3, while Fernandez had a 5-7, 6-2, 5-2 lead on Aliaksandra Sasnovich when the Belarusian retired due to injury.

Andreescu will play second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

The Brazilian was given a first-round bye in the WTA 500 event.

Fernandez will meet Varvara Gracheva of France, a 6-1, 7-6 (4) winner over Japan's Mai Hontama.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.