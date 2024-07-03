LONDON — Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over 26th-seed Linda Novoska of Czechia on Wednesday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime exited in the first round at the grass-court Grand Slam, losing the two sets he had to play after the match was halted with the Canadian leading two sets to one on Tuesday.

Andreescu won on her first match point, scoring her 28th winner on a backhand.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored the only break of the match early to go up 2-0 in the first set. She held serve throughout, successfully defending all five break points she faced.

Andreescu will next face the winner of a match between seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini, the French Open runner-up, and Belgium's Greet Minnen, as she looks to advance past the third round at the All England Club for the first time.

The 2019 U.S. Open winner made her return at the French Open after missing nearly 10 months with a back injury, then opened the grass season with a runner-up performance at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled for a second-round match with Germany's Daniel Altmaier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.