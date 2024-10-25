Canada's Andreescu drops quarterfinal to Boulter at Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Friday after dropping a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Britain's Katie Boulter.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., won only 45 per cent of points on first serve in the match, which lasted just 62 minutes. Boulter won 87 per cent of first-serve points.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to play top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China later Friday.

In women's doubles play, the top-seeded duo of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand posted a 6-1, 7-6 (4) quarterfinal win over Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Chia Yi Tsao of Taiwan.

