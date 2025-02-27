DUBAI - Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied past Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Auger-Aliassime fired 13 aces to Cilic’s three and broke the Croatian three times on 10 chances.

The world No. 21 improved his career record against the 186th-ranked Cilic to 2-3, securing his third straight three-set victory in Dubai.

The Canadian will meet either Italy’s Luca Nardi or France’s Quentin Halys in the semifinal.

The 24-year-old Auger-Aliassime is seeking his third ATP title of the season after winning last month in Adelaide, Australia, and Montpellier, France.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, top seed Daniil Medvedev faces Tallon Griekspoor, while fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Matteo Berrettini.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.