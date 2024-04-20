Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Struff in Bavarian International quarterfinal
Felix Auger-Aliassime - Getty Images
MUNICH — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-5, 6-4 to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a men's quarterfinal Saturday at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships.
The match that started Friday in Munich was interrupted by rain and completed Saturday.
Fourth-seeded Struff led the second set 3-1 when the match was suspended.
He hit six aces to the Canadian's three and won 66 per cent of first serve points.
Struff had no double faults while fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime produced three in a match that went an hour and 43 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime, 23, dropped to a career 2-2 against Struff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2024.