Canada's Auger-Aliassime ousted in straight sets at Madrid Open

MADRID - Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Madrid Open after a straight-set loss to Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 7-6 (7), 6-4, in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 18th and last year’s tournament runner-up, fired eight aces and won 86 per cent of his second-serve points but also committed three double faults, was broken once and failed to convert any of his five break chances.

Cerundolo advances to face ninth seed Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

In the women’s draw, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to meet 10th seed Elena Rybakina later Friday in second-round action.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, returned to WTA 1000 competition this week after a six-month break to focus on her health.

She opened with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American McCartney Kessler on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.