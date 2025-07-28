TORONTO - Canada's Dan Martin fell 6-3, 6-0 to Spain's Jaume Munar in opening-round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Monday.

The 26-year-old Martin made it into the main draw as a qualifier after defeating Japan's Taro Daniel in three sets on Saturday.

Martin, ranked 560th in the world, went without an ace or a break-point opportunity in Monday's loss, only winning 40 per cent of his first-serve points.

Munar, ranked 51st in the world, fired six aces without a double fault in the one-hour, 10-minute match. He also broke on five of his 10 chances while winning 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Spaniard will next face 14th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Later Monday, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., plays Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., is set to face Arthur Rinderknech of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.