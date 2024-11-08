BELGRADE, Serbia — Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the final of the Belgrade Open with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Jiri Lehecka of Czechia on Friday.

Shapovalov delivered a dominant serving performance in the semifinal, winning 96 per cent of his first-serve points.

The 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., also capitalized on 4 of 11 break-point opportunities, while Lehecka failed to earn any break points during the match.

Shapovalov, ranked 78th in the world, will face No. 156 Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia in Saturday's final.

Both players entered the ATP 250 tournament unseeded.

It will be Shapovalov's seventh career singles final, with his only title coming at the Stockholm Open in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.