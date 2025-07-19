LOS CABOS - Canada's Denis Shapovalov has a chance to win his second ATP title this year.

Shapovalov reached the Mifel Tennis Open final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia's Adam Walton at the ATP 250 event Friday.

"It definitely helps my confidence, it helps my belief a little bit," Shapovalov told reporters after the match. "I came into the tournament not trying to focus on results too much, just trying to focus on getting back to my game offensively, trying to go for it.

"It's paying off."

The third-seeded Shapovalov hit seven aces and saved four break points while converting all four of his break-point opportunities.

He needed one hour six minutes to win the match over Walton, the tournament's eighth seed.

The 26-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., won the Dallas Open in February. The former world No. 10 has won three career ATP titles.

Shapovalov will face the winner of a semifinal matchup between top seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and seventh seed Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.