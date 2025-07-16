LOS CABOS - Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised past American Govind Nanda 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday in second-round action at the Mifel Tennis Open.

Shapovalov had four aces to three double faults in the match, which lasted just one hour.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native also broke on five of his seven chances and won 73 per cent of his first-serve points.

Nanda had one ace and one double fault, winning 57 per cent of his first-serve points.

He only broke once out of four opportunities.

The third-seeded Shapovalov will face the winner of Australia's Tristan Schoolkate and Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.