TORONTO - A long-awaited homecoming didn't go as planned for Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday night at the National Bank Open.

The 22nd-seeded Canadian dropped a 7-6 (4), 7-5 decision to American Learner Tien to the disappointment of the centre court crowd at Sobeys Stadium.

Shapovalov, who grew up in nearby Richmond Hill, Ont., last played in front of a regular crowd at the Toronto event in 2018. His last appearance here in 2021 was during the pandemic-impacted season when attendance was limited.

After a first-round bye, his 2025 return lasted just one match.

Shapovalov made several unforced errors at inopportune times against the 61st-ranked American and they proved costly.

"I felt like I wasn't beaten, I lost today," he said. "I had the match, I had the first set and I had the second set. It was just a little bit of nerves and (it) just didn't go my way.

"That's tennis. It happens quite often."

Shapovalov had found his form of late, rising to No. 29 in the world rankings after earning his second title of the year earlier this month in Los Cabos, Mexico.

A former top-10 player, he has overcome a string of injury issues in recent years and has been playing with a renewed sense of confidence.

He described the loss on a hot, cloudy evening as "probably completely mental," adding he felt a little uncomfortable on the showcase court with the occasional skidding ball and swirling breezes.

Shapovalov had a chance to serve for the opening set but double-faulted twice to allow Tien to pull even. Another double-fault followed in the tiebreaker and the 61st-ranked American took advantage.

The second set was similar — Shapovalov blew a chance to serve it out and Tien later broke for the victory in one hour 34 minutes.

"I didn't feel like he outplayed me in any of those games," Shapovalov said. "It was me missing."

Seeded players were in strong form in early play at the ATP Tour's Masters 1000 event.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy beat Australian qualifier James Duckworth 7-5, 6-1, and fifth-seeded Dane Holger Rune posted a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.

Wild-card entry Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-6 (7), 6-3 decision to defending champion and No. 18 seed Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Russia's Karen Khachanov, the No. 11 seed, topped qualifier Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 and 26th-seeded American Alex Michelsen downed Chilean qualifier Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Alexandre Muller of France, the No. 29 seed, outlasted Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In the late match, top-seeded Alex Zverev of Germany held off Australia's Adam Walton 7-6 (6), 6-4. Zverev won a 52-shot rally in the tiebreaker to earn a set point.

"It was a very important moment and a very important point for me," Zverev said. "I was lucky to get through in the first set and then finish it off in two."

Tenth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev beat lucky loser Dalibor Svrcina of Czechia 7-6 (3), 6-4 and Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry upset 24th-seeded Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6 (4).

American Reilly Opelka eliminated 16th-seeded Czech Tomas Machac 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo, both from Montreal, and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., were scheduled to play their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Play continues through Aug. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.