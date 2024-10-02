SHANGHAI — Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Shapovalov, 25, now holds a 2-1 career record against Sonego, ranked 50th in the world. The victory marked the Canadian's 200th career win on tour.

Shapovalov recorded two aces compared to three for Sonego and made three double faults, while Sonego had two.

Ranked 101st in the world, Shapovalov will face the tournament's 16th seed, American Ben Shelton, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo fell 7-5, 7-6 (7) to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 18th seed, will play France's Alexandre Muller in the round of 64 on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.