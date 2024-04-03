HOUSTON — Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost in the first round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 6-2, 7-5 to Marcos Giron of the United States on Tuesday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native had a rough start, going down 4-0 to Giron in the opening set before winning his first game.

The second set was more of a back-and-forth affair, with Shapovalov forcing Giron to play from behind more.

Giron tied the second set at 5-5 before breaking to take a 6-5 edge, his first lead of the set. He followed that up by saving Shapovalov's lone break point opportunity of the match to seal the victory.

Shapovalov had three aces to eight double faults in the one-hour eight-minute match.

Giron also had three aces but two double faults and broke on three of his six opportunities.

