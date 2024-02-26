DUBAI CITY, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been ousted from the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, falling 6-4, 7-6 (5), 3-6 to Great Britain's Andy Murray.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native had 15 aces but committed 10 double faults in the two-hour 32-minute match.

Shapovalov also had 44 winners compared to Murray's eight but committed 18 unforced errors to his opponent's five.

It marks the third consecutive tournament that Shapovalov has dropped out of in the first round.

He also lost at the Rotterdam Open on Feb. 14 and the Open 13 in Marseille, France on Feb. 6.

No other Canadians are competing at the Dubai tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.