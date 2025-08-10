CINCINNATI - Canada's Denis Shapovalov dropped a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 decision to Italy's Luca Nardi on Sunday in second-round play at the Cincinnati Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded 24th at the ATP Tour's Masters 1000 tournament.

Nardi, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, needed two hours 28 minutes to complete the win.

He'll play 16th-seeded Czech Jakub Mensik in the next round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo, both from Montreal, won their second-round matches on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime will play Arthur Rinderknech of France on Monday, while Diallo will take on top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2025.