INDIAN WELLS - Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third of the Indian Wells tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Adam Walton on Saturday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native went 5-for-6 on his break point opportunities and won 67 per cent of his first-serve points.

Shapovalov held Walton to just two break point conversions on 10 chances and the Australian only won 55 per cent of his first-serve points.

Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime fell 6-4, 6-2 to Jenson Brooksby of the United States in second-round action.

The Montreal native had just two aces and three double faults and failed to break on his two chances. He also won 67 per cent of his first-serve points.

Brooksby, meanwhile, had one ace and three double faults but went 3-for-6 on break point opportunities. He also won 79 per cent of his first-serve points.

Auger-Aliassime, who had a bye into the second round, was coming off a final appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships last week.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., lost a three-hour, 13-minute women's singles match against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian on Saturday night.

The Canadian won the first set 7-5, then lost 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Both players finished with three aces. Fernandez had two double faults, 24 unforced errors and 21 winners. Cristian had five double faults, 16 unforced errors and seven winners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.