WIMBLEDON - Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was upset in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday, falling 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 to Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

The 27th seed double-faulted 11 times and won just 53 per cent of his second-serve points.

Navone, ranked No. 41 in the world, broke Shapovalov six times in the match.

It’s Shapovalov's earliest exit at the All England Club since 2019.

Fellow Canadians Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo remain in singles competition.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., faces Laura Siegemund on Wednesday, while Montreal's Auger-Aliassime meets Jan-Lennard Struff, and Diallo, also of Montreal, awaits the winner between No. 5 Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.