CINCINNATI - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after a fourth-round win over Benjamin Bonzi of France.

Auger-Aliassime rode his powerful serve to a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Wednesday, firing nine aces across the one-hour, 14-minute match.

The 25-year-old from Montreal won all three available break points and 89 per cent of his first-serve points.

Auger-Aliassime will face the top-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinals of the hard court tournament.

Sinner is coming off a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the round of 16.

Auger-Aliassime is the lone Canadian singles player still in the tournament, though Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner, New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, are set to play American Caty McNally and Linda Noskova of Czechia in third-round action on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.