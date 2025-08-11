CINCINNATI - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (4), 4-2 win over France's Arthur Rinderknech on Monday.

Rinderknech collapsed under the heat earlier in the match, got back up, but retired in the second set with Auger-Aliassime in the lead.

Auger-Aliassime fired seven aces and won a blistering 87 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Montreal native also broke on two of his 11 opportunities while holding Rinderknech to one break-point chance that was unsuccessful in the two-hour, one-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime will next face the winner between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and France's Benjamin Bonzi.

Later on Monday, fellow Montrealer Gabriel Diallo was scheduled to face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in third-round action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.