NEW YORK - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 win over 15th-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia on Monday.

It's the furthest Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, has made it in a Grand Slam event since he made the quarterfinals at the 2022 Australian Open. His best outing at a Grand Slam was a semifinal appearance at the 2021 U.S. Open.

The Montreal native will next face No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia for a chance at the semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime fired 13 aces to just four double faults in the two-hour, 16-minute match. He also broke on four his seven chances and had 42 winners to Rublev's 22.

Later Monday, third-seeded duo Gabriela Dabrowski, from Ottawa and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe take on 13th seed Cristina Bucas of Spain and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States in the round of 16 in women's doubles play.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and tennis legend Venus Williams are also set to face China's Zhang Shuai and Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

