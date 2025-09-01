NEW YORK - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 win over 15th-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia on Monday.

It's the furthest Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, has made it in a Grand Slam event since he made the quarterfinals at the 2022 Australian Open. His best outing at a Grand Slam was a semifinal appearance at the 2021 U.S. Open.

The Montreal native, who upset third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany on Saturday, will next face No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia for a chance at the semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime fired 13 aces to just four double faults in the two-hour, 16-minute match. He also broke on four his seven chances and had 42 winners to Rublev's 22.

The opening set was a back-and-forth affair that saw the two play to a 5-5 tie. Auger-Aliassime put himself ahead 6-5 thanks to two aces and a forehand winner.

After multiple failed chances at converting on break point with the final game at deuce, Auger-Aliassime eventually claimed the set with a forehand winner followed by a Rublev backhand unforced error.

With the second set tied 2-2, Auger-Aliassime went into cruise control winning four of the next five games. He closed out two of those games with aces and the other two thanks to an unforced error and a forced error from Rublev.

In the final set, with Rublev looking to make a push and the score at 5-4, Auger-Aliassime didn't surrender a single point. Behind a forehand winner, ace, forehand winner then a backhand winner, the 25-year-old sealed the victory.

Later Monday, third-seeded duo Gabriela Dabrowski, from Ottawa and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe take on 13th seed Cristina Bucas of Spain and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States in the round of 16 in women's doubles play.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and tennis legend Venus Williams are also set to face China's Zhang Shuai and Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.