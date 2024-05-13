ROME — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was knocked out of the Italian Open after falling 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Australia's Alex de Minaur on Monday.

The Laval, Que., native fired five aces but made 13 double faults during the Round of 32 match that lasted over three hours.

De Minaur, with one ace and one double fault, capitalized on four of 12 breakpoint chances.

It was the 25-year-old de Minaur's first career win over Auger-Aliassime, who was 2-0 against the Australian coming into the match, which included a victory in the final tie as Canada beat Australia to claim the 2022 Davis Cup.

De Minaur advances to face sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Round of 16.

Tsitsipas beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-6 on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.