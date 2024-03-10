INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, falling 6-2, 6-3 in third-round play to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

The Montreal native had just one ace to five double faults and only won 54.3 per cent of his first-serve points.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 31st in the world, also failed to break on his one opportunity.

Alcaraz hit three aces to one double fault and won 78.1 per cent of his first-serve points.

The world No. 2 also broke on four of his seven chances.

It was the fifth time the two had played against each other. Auger-Aliassime holds a 3-2 career record against Alcaraz, having now dropped two in a row to the 20-year-old Spaniard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.