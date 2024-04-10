ROQUEBRUNE-CAP-MARTIN, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters tournament on Wednesday after dropping a second-round match 6-4, 7-5 to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 35th in the world, fired just three aces while committing 13 unforced errors in a two-hour and two-minute match.

Sonego, ranked 57th, was a "lucky loser" replacement for world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who pulled out of the tournament on Tuesday because of a muscle injury to his right forearm.

With the win, Sonego evened his career record against Auger-Aliassime at 2-2.

He will next play either Zhizhen Zhang of China or 14th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France in the round of 16.

