ROTTERDAM - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from his first-round match against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori at the ABN Amro Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, stopped playing after dropping a 6-4 decision in the second set. He had taken the opener 7-6 (3).

It wasn't clear why the Canadian chose to retire. A message left with Tennis Canada was not immediately returned.

The 23rd-ranked Auger-Aliassime was coming off a title last week In Montpellier, France. It was his seventh career ATP Tour title and second this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.