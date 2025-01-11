Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime got the 2025 season off to a strong start, beating Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International final to claim his sixth career ATP tour title.

Auger-Aliassime win the tightly contested match 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

It capped off a difficult path to the title in which the Montreal native had to topple top-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinal a day earlier.

The victory also marked Auger-Aliassime's first title since taking home the Swiss Indoors in Oct. 2023, and only his second appearance in a tournament final in that span.

Auger-Aliassime kicks off his Australian Open run against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany on Monday, entering the year's opening Grand Slam tournament ranked No. 29 in the world.

More to come.