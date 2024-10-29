HONG KONG — Defending champion Leylah Fernandez advanced to the second round of the Hong Kong Open tennis tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Britain's Heather Watson on Tuesday.

Fernandez, the third seed from Laval, Que., punished her opponent's mistakes by converting five of her seven break-point chances.

On serve, Fernandez had four aces and defended four of the five break points she faced.

Fernandez improved to 1-3 against Watson in their first meeting since the 2020 Acapulco final.

Fernandez will next face Australia's Kimberly Birrell in the second round of the WTA 250 tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.