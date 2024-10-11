Canada's Fernandez, Indonesia's Sutjiadi advance to Wuhan Open women's doubles semis

WUHAN, China — Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament on Friday.

The duo defeated the second-seeded team of Australia's Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in quarterfinal action.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Sutjiadi won 72.5 per cent of their first-serve points and broke on four of their 11 opportunities in the one-hour 19-minute match. They also saved 11-of-13 break-point chances.

Fernandez and Sutjiadi will next face Americans Jessica Pegula and Asia Muhammad.

In other quarterfinal doubles action, the top-seeded duo of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe fell 6-4, 6-3 to Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Russia's Irina Khromacheva.

Dabrowski and Routliffe only won 59 per cent of their first-serve points and broke just once on four attempts, while their opponents won 85.7 per cent of their first-serve points and broke four out of nine times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.