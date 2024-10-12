WUHAN, China — Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi will not be moving on to the Wuhan Open final.

The pairing lost 7-5, 6-2 to Americans Jessica Pegula and Asia Muhammad in the women's doubles semifinals at the tennis tournament on Saturday.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Sutjiadi won 72.2 per cent of their first-serve points but failed to convert on all three of their break point opportunities.

The duo had defeated Australia's Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in quarterfinal action on Friday to advance.

Pegula and Muhammad won 80 per cent of their first-serve points and broke on three of their five chances.

They will next face Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Russia's Irina Khromacheva in Sunday's final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.