INDIAN WELLS - Montreal's Gabriel Diallo missed out on qualifying for the Indian Wells Masters-level tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Ethan Quinn of the United States on Tuesday.

Diallo, seeded fourth in the qualifying tournament, was broken twice in the second set, including the deciding eighth game.

Both players held serve throughout the first set, with Diallo failing to convert triple break point in the fourth game.

Quinn won on his first set point in the tiebreaker when Diallo hit into a double-fault.

Diallo defeated Lebanon's Hady Habib in the first round of qualifying.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., lost 7-6 (3), 6-3 to Spanish veteran Pablo Carreno Busta with a spot in the main draw on the line.

Galarneau was serving for the win in the first set, but couldn't close it out and lost in a tiebreaker.

Busta, who needed just under two hours to win the match, finished with three aces, three double faults, one unforced error and converted on six of 10 break points.

Galarneau had no aces, two double faults, one unforced error and went 4-for-13 in break points converted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.