WINSTON-SALEM - Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was eliminated in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open hardcourt tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic on Wednesday.

Medjedovic dominated on serve, firing eight aces, winning 75 per cent of service points and saving the only break point he faced.

Diallo, who was seeded fourth at the ATP 250 event, had trouble holding serve, defending just one of the four break points he faced.

It was Diallo's first match of the tournament.

He had a bye in the first round and advanced past the second round via walkover when American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy withdrew from their match.

Medjedovic will next face ninth seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.