In men's singles, Montreal qualifier Gabriel Diallo upset 24th-seeded Arthur Fils of France 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 later Thursday in second-round play.

After winning the second set, the 20-year-old Fils went up 3-2 in the third before Diallo won four consecutive games to take the set. The 143rd-ranked Diallo did the same in the fourth set to win the match, which lasted three hours 29 minutes.

Diallo, 22, is set to face 14th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.