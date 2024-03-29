MIAMI — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated the American duo of Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-4 on Friday in women's doubles semifinal play at the Miami Open.

Dabrowski, an Ottawa native, and Routliffe, a dual citizen who was born in New Zealand and grew up in Caledon, Ont., will play in their first WTA Tour final of the season on Sunday.

Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini were scheduled to play Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States in the other semifinal later Friday.

The fourth-ranked Dabrowski and fifth-ranked Routliffe are the reigning U.S. Open champions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.