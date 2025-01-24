MELBOURNE - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe dropped a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 decision to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh in women's doubles semifinal play Friday at the Australian Open.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Routliffe were seeded second at the season-opening Grand Slam.

Their third-seeded opponents closed out the victory in two hours 23 minutes.

Ostapenko and Hsieh will next face American Taylor Townsend and Czechia's Katerina Siniakova.

The top-seeded pairing posted a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 win over the unseeded Russia duo of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the early semifinal.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at Melbourne Park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.