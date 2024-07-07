LONDON — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the Round of 16 in Wimbledon's women's doubles tournament on Sunday.

The second-seeded duo beat Russians Kamila Rakhimova and Irina Khromacheva 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5 in the second round.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Ena Shibahara of Japan trailed Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the United States 6-2, 3-2 when play was suspended in the Round of 16 match.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who holds Canadian citizenship, will face Belgium's Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Ukraine's Marta Kotsyuk on Monday in the Round of 16 at the grass court Grand Slam.

They'll then play each other in the mixed doubles tournament.

Routliffe and Michael Venus, also from New Zealand, are the second seed in that bracket. Dabrowski and Finland's Harri Heliovaara are unseeded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024.