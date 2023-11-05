CANCÚN, Mexico — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand dropped a 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-6 decision to American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez in women's doubles semifinal play Sunday at the WTA Finals.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Routliffe were seeded seventh in the eight-team event. The reigning U.S. Open champions were unbeaten in the group stage.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez, the No. 8 seeds, will next play sixth-seeded Vera Zvonareva of Russia and Laura Siegemund of Germany.

Zvonareva and Siegemund posted a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 win over the second-seeded duo of Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.