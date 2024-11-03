RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe defeated Taiwan's Hao-Ching Chan and Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (6), 6-4 in their opening round-robin match Sunday at the WTA Finals.

The season-ending tournament features the top eight women's doubles teams on the WTA Tour.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Routliffe saved a set point in the opening tiebreaker.

The second-seeded duo went on to complete the win over their seventh-seeded opponents in one hour 55 minutes.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday.

The final is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.