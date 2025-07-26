WASHINGTON - Leylah Fernandez is on to the finals of the Citi Open.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in three sets on Saturday afternoon.

She'll face the winner of the other semifinal between Great Britain's Emma Raducanu and Anna Kalinskaya, who is from Russia, on Sunday.

It's already Fernandez's best showing of 2025.

Fernandez was ranked 36th in the world heading into the Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

The 22-year-old has yet to win on the WTA tour, but did reach the U.S. Open final in 2021 where she lost to Raducanu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.