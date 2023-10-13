HONG KONG — Canada's Leylah Fernandez reached the semifinals of the Hong Kong open with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Linda Fruhvirtova of Czechia on Friday.

Fernandez had five aces and was broken just once in the match that took one hour 42 mintues to complete.

The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., broke Fruhvirtova three times on seven chances and won 71 per cent of her service points to reach the final four of a WTA tournament for the first time in 19 months.

"First semifinal in a long time," said Fernandez, who has struggled to find the form she displayed during a breakout 2021 season, which included a run to the U.S. Open final. "Getting these wins is extra special given what's been going on these past few years.

"I'm happy with the way I fought, the way I found solutions. I'm finally finding my game once again."

Fernandez, ranked No. 60 in the world, will next face fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia at the WTA 250 event. Blinkova moved on with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Fernandez and No. 37 Blinkova have split their two previous meetings, with Blinkova defeating the Canadian in the round of 16 at Bad Homburg, Germany, earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.