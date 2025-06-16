NOTTINGHAM - Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the second round of the Lexus Nottingham Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands on Monday.

Fernandez, the fifth seed from Laval, Que., had the edge on serve. She out-aced Lamens 3-2 and had just two double-faults, five fewer than her opponent.

Both players had trouble holding serve, however, as Fernandez was broken five times on 10 chances and Lamens was broken six times on 13 chances.

The 22-year-old Canadian ended a four-match losing streak and improved her record this season to 13-14 with her first grass-court victory since the opening round of Wimbledon last year.

Fernandez will next face the winner of Tuesday's match between Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva and Spanish lucky loser Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 250 event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.