HONG KONG — Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the Hong Kong Open tennis tournament following a 6-4, 6-2 semifinal loss to top-seeded Diana Shnaider of Russia on Saturday.

Fernandez, the tournament's third seed, recorded two aces and four double faults.

She also won only 54.3 per cent of her first serves in a match that lasted 87 minutes on centre court at the Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., converted two of three break points but saved only three of eight.

It was Fernandez's first semifinal appearance since reaching the final of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England, in June.

Shnaider will take on second-seeded Katie Boulter of Britain in Sunday's final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.