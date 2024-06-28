EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom — Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the final of the Rothesay International grass-court tennis tournament.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., defeated defending champion Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in Friday's semifinal at the Wimbledon tune-up event.

She will play the winner of Friday's other semifinal between Jasmine Paolini and Daria Kasatkina.

Saturday's championship match will be Fernandez's sixth career final but first on grass and first at the WTA 500 level or above since the 2021 U.S. Open.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe will play for the women's doubles title in Eastbourne on Saturday after outlasting Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8 in Friday's semifinal.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, a dual citizen who grew up in Caledon, Ont., will play the winner of the other semifinal between the duo of Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden and the team of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.