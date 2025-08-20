MONTERREY - Canada's Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the Monterey Open after falling 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 to Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., took the first set of the round-of-16 matchup, winning 64.3 per cent of her first-serve points.

Sramkova rallied and took all five available break points in the second and third sets to win the two-hour nine-minute match.

Fernandez, who won the Washington Open last month, came in seeded seventh at the hardcourt WTA 500 tournament, where she is a two-time champion.

The Canadian won the Washington Open last month, but followed the performance with back-to-back opening-round exits at the National Bank Open in Montreal and the Cincinnati Open.

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and her doubles partner Erin Routliffe remain active at the Monterey Open and are set to face Russians Kamilla Rakhimova and Irina Khromacheva later on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.