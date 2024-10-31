HONG KONG — Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open, defeating Australia's Kimberly Birrell 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

Fernandez, the tournament's third seed, needed just 80 minutes to dispatch the world No. 115 on the hard court at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., dominated Birrell on serve, with a 76 per cent first-serve success rate and 75 per cent on her second serve, while committing just three double faults.

Fernandez was sharp in key moments, converting four of eight break points and saving all three against her serve.

The Canadian next faces ninth-seeded American Bernarda Pera.

Fernandez holds a 2-0 career record against Pera, with their most recent matchup being a victory in the first round in Dubai last February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.