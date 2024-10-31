MÉRIDA, Mexico — Canada's Marina Stakusic dropped her second-round match 6-3, 6-3 to Serbia's Nina Stojanovic on Thursday at the Merida Open tennis tournament.

Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., had just one ace to six double faults in the one-hour 40-minute match.

The 19-year-old won 62.5 per cent of her first-serve points but broke on all three of her opportunities.

Stakusic defeated Australia's Maya Joint 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in the opening round on Wednesday.

Stojanovic had five aces to three double faults and won 64.3 per cent of her first-serve points.

The 28-year-old also broke on six of her 13 chances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.