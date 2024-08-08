TORONTO — Marina Stakusic's first foray into the National Bank Open main draw has come to a screeching halt.

The 19-year-old wild-card entry from Mississauga, Ont., was thumped 6-0, 6-2 by Taylor Townsend of the United States in the second round of the Canadian tennis championship Thursday.

Ranked 160th in the world, Stakusic advanced after coming back to beat Russia's Erika Andreeva in three sets less than 24 hours earlier.

No. 15 seed Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que. — the last Canadian singles player standing, including the men's bracket in Montreal — took on American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger later Thursday.

In other notable early results, No. 1 seed Coco Gauff of the U.S. cruised past Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 and No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia beat Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 6-2.

No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia defeated Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who eliminated Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu in the opening round, by a count of 6-2, 6-2. No. 11 Marta Kostyuk — also of Ukraine — topped compatriot 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, while No. 14 Diana Shnaider of Russia outlasted Poland's Magdalena Frech 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Stakusic showed some life in the second set by winning two games and getting back on serve, but couldn't keep the momentum going against the 71st-ranked American.

Townsend earned a spot in the women's bracket as an injury replacement before first-round opponent and No. 16 seed Dayana Yastremska retired in the second set with Townsend up 6-3, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Fernandez and younger sister Bianca were also scheduled to play doubles against Krueger and American partner Catherine Harrison.

The Canadian team of Edmonton's Mia Kupres and Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles after Czechia's Marie Bouzkova was forced to withdraw from their match alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina because of an ankle injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024

